Murray ended Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals with 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

It took a while for Murray to get going, but he was a key player in the second quarter, collecting eight points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in the stanza as the Nuggets built a 16-point lead before the Heat began to chip away at the deficit. Although Murray finished as the team's second-highest scorer, the team needs heroic nights from Murray, who saved the Nuggets with his stellar play beyond the arc throughout the playoffs. Murray often stays on the court when Nikola Jokic takes a seat, and the Nuggets need Murray to step up in those moments.