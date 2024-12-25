Murray (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Murray missed the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back set Monday due to a sprained right ankle. He'll be on the injury report once again for Wednesday's contest. Should he miss, Russell Westbrook would likely draw another start while Jalen Pickett could see more minutes off the bench.
