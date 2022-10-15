Murray (hamstring) will not play in the Nuggets' preseason finale versus the Warrriors, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Murray was listed as questionable heading into the contest and the Nuggets will opt to err on the side of caution. His status for the team's regular season opener against the Jazz on Wednesday is uncertain. He is returning from an ACL injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 campaign, so expect the team to continue excercising caution as the season tips off.