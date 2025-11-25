Murray logged 29 points (11-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 125-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Murray caught fire from beyond the arc, setting a season high in made triples on the way to a team-high 29 points. The 28-year-old has been locked in from beyond the arc over his last five games, hitting at a clip of 46.3 percent after sinking only 34.2 percent from deep in his first 11 appearances of the 2025-26 campaign.