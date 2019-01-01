Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Playing through ankle issue
Murray, who is nursing an ankle injury, went through the Nuggets' practice Monday and doesn't appear on the Nuggets' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Knicks, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Though he went off for 46 points -- two off the career-high total he established earlier in the season -- in his last game Saturday against the Suns, Murray admitted afterward that his ankle had bothered him during the contest. While he wasn't quite over the issue two days later, his ability to complete a full practice without incident suggests his ankle likely won't hinder his minutes count or effectiveness against New York.
