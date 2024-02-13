Murray is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Bucks due to bilateral tibia inflammation, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Murray has battled a few lower-body injuries earlier this month, so it's no secret that he's been banged up of late. Reggie Jackson and Collin Gillespie could see more action if Murray is ultimately shut down for the night.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared to play•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Big double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play against Portland•