Murray (leg) will start against the Wizards on Thursday, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
Murray was carrying a probable tag prior to this update, but he had plenty of time to heal up during the All-Star break. Reggie Jackson will head back to the bench as a result.
