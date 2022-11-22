Murray (COVID-19 protocols) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Both Murray and Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) have been upgraded. If one, or both, play, they could be on a minutes limit.
