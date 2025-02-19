Porter (hamstring) participated in practice Wednesday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Prior to the NBA All-Star break, Porter missed the last three games for the Nuggets while nursing a left hamstring strain. The veteran forward could be trending toward returning to the floor Thursday when they'll take on the Hornets at Ball Arena in Denver. The talented scorer was on a hot streak before missing three straight games, racking up 30 or more points in three consecutive games for the Nuggets.