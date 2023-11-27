Jokic is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to lower back pain.

Jokic was listed as probable ahead of Sunday's game against the Spurs with the same injury, but he suited up and finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 34 minutes in Denver's 132-120 loss. The fact that he's now being listed as questionable a day later could suggest either that Jokic is dealing with more soreness coming out of Sunday's contest, or the Nuggets are considering holding him out as a precaution for the second half of a back-to-back set. If Jokic ends up sitting Monday, the Nuggets could turn to DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji to fill most of the minutes at center.