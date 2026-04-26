Jokic was ejected from Saturday's Game 4 loss to the Timberwolves with 1.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He finished with 24 points (8-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block across 41 minutes.

Jokic went straight at Jaden McDaniels after the forward scored a lay-up in the final seconds when the game was already decided, and the star big man was ejected following a fight that got several players from both teams involved. It remains to be seen if the league will take any disciplinary action toward Jokic ahead of Game 5, which will be played Monday in Denver. From a fantasy perspective, Jokic finished just one assist away from recording what would've been his second triple-double of the series. Even though Jokic has scored at least 24 points in each game, he's been struggling with his shot in the three losses, going 23-for-87 from the floor.