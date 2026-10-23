Jokic contributed 13 points (5-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 96-84 loss to the Thunder.

Jokic started the season with a mediocre performance, at least by his lofty standards. He still managed to chip in across all major categories, providing managers with a sense of reassurance. Up against the might of the Thunder, it's not a total surprise to see Jokic struggling, much like Victor Wembanyama did on opening night. Cristicism aside, another elite fantasy season seems inevitable, likely ending with a top-three finish in all formats.