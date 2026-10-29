Jokic finished with 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 104-91 win over the Pelicans.

Jokic ended with his second triple-double of the 2026-27 campaign Wednesday. However, he wasn't perfect, amassing seven turnovers to bring his total to 16 on the year. The multi-time MVP is now averaging 22.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks over 37.1 minutes per contest in his first four regular-season appearances, though he has shot an inefficient 21.7 percent from deep.