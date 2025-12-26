Jokic finished with 56 points (15-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 22-23 FT), 16 rebounds, 15 assists and two blocks across 43 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Jokic notched a season-high scoring tally along with his 15th triple-double of the 2025-26 campaign. The star player has exceeded 40 points and 10 rebounds in three consecutive games, and has recorded at least a double-double in all except one of his last 17 starts. Additionally, he has more than twice as many triple-doubles as any other player in the league.