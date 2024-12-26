Jokic had 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-100 loss to the Suns.

Jokic's 15-rebound output was his second-best mark in that category during the month of December, and the star big man continues to show an elite ability to impact the game in several areas every time he steps on the hardwood. Jokic has notched four double-doubles and four triple-doubles across 11 December outings, averaging 31.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in that span.