Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (hamstring) is out for Game 3 on Thursday against Minnesota.
Watson will be sidelined for an eighth consecutive contest Thursday due to a left hamstring strain, and it's unclear if his return to action is at all imminent. The Nuggets should continue to lean more heavily on Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson while Watson is sidelined.
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