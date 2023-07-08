Watson produced 23 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 10-13 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three steals, three blocks and one three-pointer over 30 minutes in Friday's 92-85 Summer League loss to the Bucks.

Watson didn't play much for Denver during his rookie season, appearing in 23 games and averaging just 8.1 minutes. The Nuggets seem to be very high on him, however, and Friday night he showed exactly why. With Bruce Brown now in Indiana, Watson will have a chance to compete with Christian Braun and Justin Holiday for rotation minutes behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.