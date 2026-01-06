Watson registered 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 44 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime win over the 76ers.

With Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Tim Hardaway and Christian Braun all getting the night off for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Watson was cast in an unfamiliar role with a ton of usage. He certainly delivered, combining with Jalen Pickett to put up 53 points as the Nuggets shocked the 76ers. Watson is trending up with averages of 23.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers over his last four games.