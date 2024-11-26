Watson (hip) will play Monday night against the Knicks.
Watson was listed as probable due to a right adductor strain, and he's since been given the green light to suit up. He's averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in eight games since joining the starting lineup in place of Aaron Gordon (calf).
