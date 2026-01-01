Watson closed with 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over the Raptors.

Watson struggled from beyond the arc but still managed to finish as the Nuggets' leading scorer Wednesday, with 14 of his 24 points coming in the second quarter. It was his fifth time he 20-plus points in a game this season and his seventh multi-steal game. He'll wrap up the month of December having averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.1 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 29.6 minutes per game.