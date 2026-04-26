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Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Still out
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1 min read
Watson (hamstring) is out for Monday's Game 5 against the Timberwolves.
Watson has not played in a game since April 1 due to a right hamstring strain. His next chance to suit up comes Thursday, should Denver force a Game 6.
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