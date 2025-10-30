Watson provided five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 122-88 win over the Pelicans.

This was Watson's 24th career game with at least three blocks, and he's been one the best shot-blocking wings in the NBA in recent years. Watson is seeing 20.8 minutes per contest through four games to open the season, and he's managed to put up 11th-round fantasy value in nine-category formats despite a 10.2 percent usage rate.