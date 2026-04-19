Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Won't play Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (hamstring) is out for Monday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves.
Watson will miss a seventh straight game due to a right hamstring strain. His next opportunity to suit up comes Thursday for Game 3.
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