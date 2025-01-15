Westbrook amassed nine points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 win over the Mavericks.

Westbrook had been on a tear in recent weeks, but he didn't have his best shooting line Tuesday and failed to reach double-digit points for the first time since Jan. 4, when he also had nine points in a loss to the Spurs. Westbrook is averaging 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game over his last 11 appearances as a starter, but it wouldn't be surprising if he moves back to a bench role now that Aaron Gordon (calf) is back in the rotation.