Westbrook registered 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Clippers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Westbrook returned from a one-game absence as a result of a foot injury, scoring 21 points as Denver blew out Los Angeles. Despite the strong offensive showing, Westbrook was noticeably quiet in other areas, something of an anomaly given his tendency to contribute across the board. Look for Westbrook to build on this performance when the two teams meet again Thursday.