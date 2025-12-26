Jones ended with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals over 41 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Jones had significant minutes given the overtime in Thursday's contest, and he recorded his second-most rebounds this season. While he's not among the team's top three contributors in any category, Jones has now started 15 times in a row, recording multiple steals in six of those appearances.