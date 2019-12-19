Play

Craig is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Magic due to an illness.

Craig made a brief appearance off the bench with three scoreless minutes, and he may not retake the court in the second half due to the illness. It's tough timing for the 28-year-old since he had a strong stretch of play over the last three games, averaging 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes.

