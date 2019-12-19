Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Dealing with illness
Craig is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Magic due to an illness.
Craig made a brief appearance off the bench with three scoreless minutes, and he may not retake the court in the second half due to the illness. It's tough timing for the 28-year-old since he had a strong stretch of play over the last three games, averaging 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Unused Friday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Healthy scratch for Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Invisible in spot start•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: To come off bench in opener•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.