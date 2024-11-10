site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Vlatko Cancar: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cancar (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Cancar hasn't played since Oct. 24 due to a sprained right ankle, and it seems he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return. His next chance to suit up is a matchup against the Pelicans on Friday.
