Brissett signed a two-year deal with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Brian Robb of MassLive.com reports.

Brissett will head to the EuroLeague after spending most of the 2024-25 campaign in the G League. The 27-year-old forward averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game across 11 outings with the G League's Long Island Nets in 2024-25. He briefly joined the 76ers on a 10-day contract in March, during which he averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds across 23.7 minutes per contest in six regular-season outings (two starts).