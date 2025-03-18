Brissett accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 43 minutes during Monday's 144-137 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Brissett got the start in the frontcourt Monday due to the absence of Guershon Yabusele (knee), and he responded by scoring in double digits for the third straight appearance. It's only been three games, so it's hard to draw conclusions, but Brissett has averaged 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game so far. He's making the most of the 10-day contract he signed with the franchise on March 14.