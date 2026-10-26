Nesmith (hamstring) will play Monday night against the Bucks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Nesmith has been dealing with a nagging left hamstring issue, but it's a positive sign that he was able to take the court Sunday, and he'll now play in the second half of the team's back-to-back Monday after previously being tagged as probable. The Pacers have been careful with his workload in the early going of the 2026-27 season, keeping him around the 20-minute mark in each of his first two appearances.