Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after Thursday's 133-98 loss to the Suns that Nesmith (knee) avoided a serious injury, but he will miss some time, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports. Nesmith recorded 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes prior to departing.

The Pacers were bitten by the injury bug yet again Thursday, with Nesmith likely to miss at least a game or two after exiting with what the team is labeling as a sore left knee. With Nesmith sidelined for the Pacers' next contest Saturday versus the Raptors, more playing time on the wing could open up for Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard and Cody Martin (illness).