Nesmith isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Hawks.
Bennedict Mathurin will reclaim his spot in the starting lineup from Nesmith on Saturday after missing Indiana's last outing due to an illness. Nesmith is averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.0 minutes across his previous three appearances coming off the bench this season.
