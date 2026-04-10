site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pacers-aaron-nesmith-another-absence-coming | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith: Another absence coming
•
1 min read
Nesmith (neck) is out for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Nesmith will miss his seventh straight game and remains without a timetable to return. He's doubtful at best for the season finale Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories