Nesmith (hamstring) will not play in Friday's preseason finale against Milwaukee, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Nesmith revealed Thursday that a hamstring injury kept him out of Tuesday's exhibition against Oklahoma City, though he described himself as feeling "pretty good." The 27-year-old forward will finish the preseason on the sidelines, and his availability for Indiana's regular-season opener remains uncertain. Kelly Oubre and Ben Sheppard could see additional opportunities on the wing if Nesmith's absence extends into the regular season.