Mathurin ended with 38 points (13-18 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 41 minutes during Sunday's 132-121 win over the Knicks.

Mathurin produced a career-best mark of 38 points, becoming the youngest Pacer ever to score over 35 points with at least seven three-pointers in a single game. With Aaron Nesmith (ankle) sidelined until at least December, Mathurin could continue to thrive in the starting lineup alongside Tyrese Haliburton with the duo combining to score 73 points in Sunday's win.