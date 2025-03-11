Mathurin contributed five points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Bulls.

Mathurin struggled from the field Monday after erupting for 30 points Saturday against the Hawks. The 22-year-old forward connected on only two of his nine field-goal attempts against Chicago, finishing with five points, far lower than his 16.2 points per game average.