Mathurin finished Friday's 140-122 loss to the Celtics with 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes.

Mathurin was unable to get into a rhythm on the offensive end yet again, scoring fewer than 17 points for a seventh consecutive contest. He has finished in single digits twice during that span and continues to struggle with efficiency. The 23-year-old has shot a lackluster 33.3 percent from the floor over that seven-game stretch.