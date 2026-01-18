Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Won't return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Mathurin has not played since Jan. 2 due to a right thumb sprain. There's optimism that he'll return during the Pacers' four-game road trip, but after being ruled out for Monday's contest, his next chance to play will be Wednesday against Boston.
