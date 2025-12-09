Huff contributed eight points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 116-105 victory over Sacramento.

Huff continues to produce on the defensive end, adding another four blocks to his growing season total. In seven games over the past two weeks, Huff has averaged 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 3.6 blocks in just 25.5 minutes per game. He has started six games in a row and appears to have established himself as the primary center in Indiana. If you were luck enough to have added him after a slow start to the season, sit back and enjoy the ride.