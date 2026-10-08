Huff amassed 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 preseason win over the Timberwolves.

With starting center Ivica Zubac playing just 18 minutes, Huff made the most of his opportunities, putting up solid contributions across the board. Although Huff was somewhat of a fantasy darling last season, this season could tell a completely different story. While he could very well be the primary backup behind Zubac, it would appear as though Indiana is going to run with a lot of small-ball lineups, inserting either Pascal Siakam or Obi Toppin into the center position.