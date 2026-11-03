Huff closed with 22 points (8-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 40 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to Atlanta.

Huff paced Indiana in scoring and rebounding while taking on a massive workload with Ivica Zubac (ankle) unavailable. Although he missed all five of his three-point attempts, the big man was efficient inside the arc and came within two rebounds of a double-double. Huff's combination of scoring and shot-blocking gives him intriguing short-term fantasy upside, particularly if Zubac remains sidelined, though Monday's 40 minutes were largely a product of Indiana having just six available players.