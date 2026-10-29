Huff accumulated three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 114-109 loss to Philadelphia.

Huff remained in the starting lineup, although he saw just 16 minutes of playing time. With Ivica Zubac sidelined due to an ankle injury, Huff seemingly has the starting center spot locked up. However, as we saw Wednesday, that does not mean he is going to play starter-level minutes, much like we saw last season. He can be considered in standard leagues, although his upside is completely tied to his block numbers, something he has failed to do in three of his four games thus far.