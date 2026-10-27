Huff recorded six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to Milwaukee.

Huff drew the start at center with Ivica Zubac (ankle) sidelined but failed to build on his impressive performance against Brooklyn on Sunday. After recording 14 points and three blocks against the Nets, Huff went scoreless from beyond the arc and failed to register a block Monday. He could continue seeing increased minutes if Zubac remains unavailable, making him a potential streaming option for managers seeking blocks and three-pointers.