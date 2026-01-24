Huff is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Thunder, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Huff will retreat to the bench in favor of Jarace Walker, giving the Pacers a smaller opening lineup. The big man has started 26 of 49 games this season and had been entrenched as a starter over the past six contests, averaging 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.8 minutes per game during that span. Even without a starting role, Huff should still see plenty of action off the bench.