Potter produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 105-94 loss to Philadelphia.

Potter has been limited to just six starts this season, but the former Wisconsin standout is ending the season on a strong note regardless of his role. Potter has three double-doubles over his last four appearances, and he's scored in double digits in six of his last eight contests. Over that eight-game stretch, he's averaging 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He's a player to keep close tabs on, because he's likely to have a sizable role in Sunday's season-finale against the Pistons.