Turner logged 28 points (9-16 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-100 victory over the Pistons.

Turner was red-hot from three in Thursday's contest, leading all players in scoring and shots made from deep while ending two points shy of the 30-point mark. Turner, who also tallied a team-high-tying pair of blocks, set a new season high in threes made in a game, previously topping out at five threes which he had accomplished three times. Turner has tallied 25 or more points in four outings, his first since posting a season-high 34 points Nov. 17.