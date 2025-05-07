Turner racked up 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-119 victory over Cleveland in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

According to StatMuse, Turner joined Jermaine O'Neal as the only Pacers to record 23 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in a postseason game. Siakam has been excellent for Indiana, posting averages of 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks across seven playoff outings.