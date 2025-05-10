Turner supplied 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 126-104 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Turner was limited to just seven shots and scored nearly half of his total point haul from the free-throw line, but overall, his impact was limited. The big man had to exit the game briefly in the third quarter due to an apparent injury, but Turner didn't show effects of being injured or limited down the stretch, so he shouldn't be in danger of missing Game 4 on Sunday. Turner has scored at least 15 points in four of his last five playoff appearances, but he's recorded just one double-double over that stretch.