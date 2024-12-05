Turner logged 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 loss to the Nets.

Turner registered a game-high four blocks Wednesday, turning in his fourth game in 20 appearances with at least four swats this season. Over his last 10 outings, the 28-year-old sharpshooting big man is shooting 40.0 percent from downtown while averaging 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers per game. Turner should remain a steady force for fantasy managers when it comes to triples and blocks moving ahead, and he has an advantageous matchup Friday against the Bulls, a team with the fifth-worst defensive efficiency rating (117.6) in the NBA.